Eatala too responsible for Telangana’s financial crisis: TPCC chief

“Rajender was KCR’s finance minister. He was one of the thieves in Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves story,” he said.

Alleging that the people don’t see Rajender as a BC leader, the TPCC chief sought to know whether the former belongs to Mudiraj community or the dominant Reddy community. It may be mentioned here that Rajender’s wife is belongs to the Reddy community.

Stating that Rajender was speaking the language of BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, he wondered if the former was planning a “ghar wapsi.”

“Rajender is talking about HYDRAA, forgetting that he faced allegations of encroaching upon the temple lands and assigned lands,” he added.