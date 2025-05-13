Eatala too responsible for Telangana’s financial crisis: TPCC chief
HYDERABAD: TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Monday warned BJP MP Eatala Rajender against using “unparliamentary language” against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.
Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, along with Rajya Sabha member M Anil Kumar Yadav, he said: “Rajender is speaking out of frustration as he was not given the BJP state president post. The Congress leaders will not remain mute spectators if Rajender continues to use unparliamentary language against the chief minister.”
Recalling that Rajender had worked as a finance minister in K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Cabinet during the BRS regime, the TPCC chief also said that former was also responsible for the state’s current economic situation.
“Rajender was KCR’s finance minister. He was one of the thieves in Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves story,” he said.
Alleging that the people don’t see Rajender as a BC leader, the TPCC chief sought to know whether the former belongs to Mudiraj community or the dominant Reddy community. It may be mentioned here that Rajender’s wife is belongs to the Reddy community.
Stating that Rajender was speaking the language of BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, he wondered if the former was planning a “ghar wapsi.”
“Rajender is talking about HYDRAA, forgetting that he faced allegations of encroaching upon the temple lands and assigned lands,” he added.