Flying of drones at Hakimpet, Dundigal IAF facilities banned

HYDERABAD: In the interest of public safety and security, the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate has imposed a temporary ban on flying activities within a 5-km radius of the Air Force Station Hakimpet and the Indian Air Force Academy in Dundigal.

In a notification issued by Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty, the order prohibits the use of all remotely controlled drones, para-gliders, and micro-light aircraft over the designated areas. The restriction is enforced under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), citing heightened security concerns. The ban will remain in effect from May 12 to June 11. Violators will face action under relevant legal provisions.