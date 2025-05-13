Health department in Telangana holds review meeting on medical emergency preparedness

HYDERABAD: In the wake of prevailing tensions between India and Pakistan, the Health department conducted a review meeting with other departments, including State Disaster Response and Fire Services, on health system preparedness in an emergency, on Monday.

According to officials, all government and private hospitals are well prepared in terms of availability of beds, medicine stocks, power backup, blood, etc.

Control rooms have been set up at the state headquarters and at the district level to receive calls and alert concerned authorities in case of medical emergencies.

The meeting was chaired by HM&FW department health secretary Dr Christina Z Chongthu. Y Nagi Reddy, Director General, Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services, and representatives of Indian Medical Association, Indian Red Cross, Telangana Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (THANA) and Telangana Super Specialty Hospitals Association (TSHA) participated in the meeting.

Medical equipment in 45 days, says minister Damodar Rajanarasimha

In another review meeting conducted by Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha in Vikarabad, he stressed the need to strengthen medical education in all PHCs and sub-centres in the district.

The minister stated that medical equipment and infrastructure for the Government General Hospital (GGH) will be provided within 45 days. He sanctioned MRI scan equipment for GGH and establishment of a new trauma centre in the district.