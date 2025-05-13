Is the churn in BRS due to external or internal factors?
HYDERABAD: A quiet churn appears to be underway within the BRS following a series of pointed comments and growing speculation around senior leaders. Recently, MLC K Kavitha claimed during a press conference that she was being “targeted” by certain individuals. The statement has fuelled debate both within the party and across social media platforms.
Not long before this, former minister T Harish Rao too became the centre of similar speculation, with online posts suggesting he may float a new political outfit or even join the BJP. The parallel drawn between both incidents has prompted questions about whether coordinated efforts are underway—or if internal dynamics are shifting.
Kavitha’s recent comment — that there was no social justice during the last 10 years, a period in which the BRS held power — has added fuel to the intrigue. The comment also led to social media chatter that she was following a path similar to YS Sharmila.
While Kavitha did not name those she believes are targeting her, she stated that she was aware of the efforts and would respond “strategically”, a remark that reportedly created a stir within party ranks.
These developments have sparked active discussion among BRS leaders and followers alike, many of whom are questioning the origin of these narratives. Is the party experiencing internal discord, or are rival factions driving these rumours from the outside?
Around two weeks ago, Harish Rao was similarly subjected to online trolling, with posts alleging that he might break away from the BRS following his perceived sidelining during the party’s silver jubilee celebrations in Warangal. Party functionaries, including MLC Dasoju Sravan, filed complaints with the police against the social media accounts involved.
The fact that these rumours —targeting Kavitha and Harish Rao— have been recurring has led to a sense of unease among the BRS cadre. Senior leaders, in private, acknowledge that differences between senior leaders exist, but hasten to add that such gaps are typical of any political organisation. Comparisons have been drawn with other parties, pointing to public disagreements within Congress and critical remarks among BJP leaders.
However, the growing tension is palpable, particularly among grassroots workers and loyalists attached to both camps. While official statements remain guarded, the unease is visible.
Meanwhile, Kavitha has been touring districts under the banner of her organisation, Telangana Jagruthi, and addressing party cadres. Over the past two months, her public engagements and remarks have reportedly deepened perceptions of a disconnect between her and the party leadership—a topic that is dominating the chatter in BRS circles.
The situation has left observers and party members questioning whether it is a sign of a deeper shift within the party or part of a broader political game playing out behind the scenes.