Is the churn in BRS due to external or internal factors?

HYDERABAD: A quiet churn appears to be underway within the BRS following a series of pointed comments and growing speculation around senior leaders. Recently, MLC K Kavitha claimed during a press conference that she was being “targeted” by certain individuals. The statement has fuelled debate both within the party and across social media platforms.

Not long before this, former minister T Harish Rao too became the centre of similar speculation, with online posts suggesting he may float a new political outfit or even join the BJP. The parallel drawn between both incidents has prompted questions about whether coordinated efforts are underway—or if internal dynamics are shifting.

Kavitha’s recent comment — that there was no social justice during the last 10 years, a period in which the BRS held power — has added fuel to the intrigue. The comment also led to social media chatter that she was following a path similar to YS Sharmila.

While Kavitha did not name those she believes are targeting her, she stated that she was aware of the efforts and would respond “strategically”, a remark that reportedly created a stir within party ranks.

These developments have sparked active discussion among BRS leaders and followers alike, many of whom are questioning the origin of these narratives. Is the party experiencing internal discord, or are rival factions driving these rumours from the outside?