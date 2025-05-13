Kawal Tiger Reserve conducts Telangana’s first full-moon wildlife census

ADILABAD: After hosting a vibrant Bird Festival in March that attracted hundreds of nature lovers, Kawal Tiger Reserve is once again under the spotlight this time with the serene glow of the full moon on Buddha Purnima night.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, a night-long wildlife census is in progress in the Utnoor FDPT Division from 6 pm on Monday and it will continue till 6am on Tuesday.

The exercise is being taken up, taking a leaf out of the well-established tradition of Maharashtra’s forests, where full moon nights are used to silently watch wildlife congregating at summer waterholes.

Adilabad District Forest Officer Prashanth Patil says census is not just a scientific exercise, but also a cultural response to a deeper issue.

Historically, the full moon night has unfortunately been associated with increased poaching activity in forest belts across central India. The wild animals become easy prey for poachers as they tend to gather at select waterholes in summer.

He said: “We aim to reverse the trend to make the full moon a night of protection, not of hunting.

To bring this idea to life, the forest department has mobilised wildlife enthusiasts and volunteers from across Adilabad, Karimnagar, Chandrapur, and Yavatmal creating a diverse, cross-border conservation community.

Five sensitive wildlife locations across Kawal have been carefully chosen for the exercise. In each of them, forest teams have already erected temporary ‘manchans’ or elevated platforms (observation posts) made from bamboo and local timber, artfully camouflaged with leaves and branches.