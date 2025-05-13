Slot booking system in sub-registrar offices ensured more transparency: Telangana minister Ponguleti

HYDERABAD: Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinviasa Reddy on Monday said that the aim of the state government was to provide seamless services to the people in land administration and as part of that endeavour, it introduced reforms in land governance.

The minister was speaking after launching the second phase of slot booking system in 21 sub-registrar offices here in the city. Stating that the slot booking procedure has cut down the waiting time to 15 minutes, he said that the system brought more transparency in property registrations. He said that they would increase the number of sub-registrar offices on need basis.

Later in the day, Srinivasa Reddy held a video conference with the district collectors where Bhu Bharati pilot project is being implemented.

Speaking on the occasion, he directed the collectors to thoroughly verify the applications related to land issues, and address them at the earliest.