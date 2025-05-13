Student from Chennai raped by ‘friend’, another in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A Chennai-based woman was reportedly sexually assaulted by two persons, one of whom she considered to be her friend, in Bachupally.

According to the police, the 20-year-old hails from Jharkhand and is studying biomedicine in Chennai. She was brought to Hyderabad by her friend Ajay — also from Chennai — on the pretext of arranging an internship for her in a firm in the city.

According to the complaint, Ajay arranged for accommodation for the survivor in a women’s hostel in Kukatpally. On May 4, he allegedly called her to join him for a party at his friend Hari’s flat in Rajiv Gruhakalpa in Nizampet.

The survivor reportedly went to the room, where she was allegedly served liquor, and after she fell unconscious, Ajay and Hari allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Based on her complaint, the Bachupally police registered a case and arrested the accused.