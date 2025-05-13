Tech-savvy Telangana lags in birth, death digitisation

HYDERABAD: Despite being considered one of the top tech hubs in the country, Telangana has lagged behind in issuing digital birth certificates.

According to the Civil Registration System (CRS) 2021 report, out of a total of 6,11,651 registered births, 2,34,425 deaths, and 6,051 stillbirths in the state, only 4,15,485 birth records, 1,26,098 death records and 4,062 stillbirth records had been digitised.

The lack of digital birth certificates creates difficulties for citizens in accessing various services. The report also noted that birth and death registrations often did not occur within the stipulated 21-day period.

“Telangana, Bihar, Tripura, Goa, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh fall into the category of registering more than 50% but less than 80% of births and deaths within the 21-day time frame,” the report stated.

This shortfall persists despite directions issued to all District Medical and Health Officers (District Registrars) and Municipal Commissioners/Municipal Health Officers (Urban Registrars), who are authorised to prosecute and compound offences. These officials were again instructed to exercise their powers under Section 23 of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, to improve registration compliance.

However, the CRS report pointed out that Telangana did not impose any penalties under Section 23 of the Act and submitted a nil report to the Centre.