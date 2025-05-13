Telangana Dy CM Bhatti promises to resolve all problems of electricity employees

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday assured electricity employees that he would resolve their problems at the earliest.

Interacting with the employees at Praja Bhavan, Vikramarka said that the government would resolve all the pending issues of electricity staff.

He promised to take initiative in resolving any problems that exists between employees and the management.

“All the employees are working like a family with commitment. That’s why the government is able to provide uninterrupted power to all categories of consumers,” he said during his interaction with SPDCL operation and maintenance staff.

Energy Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, SPDCL CMD Musharraf Ali Faruqui, Transco CMD Krishna Bhaskar and others attended the meeting.

Recalling the propaganda before the elections that there would be no power if Congress came to power, Vikramarka said that the government proved it wrong and had been providing uninterrupted power to all categories of consumers, despite the peak power demand touching 17,162 MW in March itself. He said that he convened Monday’s meeting to commend the services of the employees.

Planning for future

Vikramarka said that proper planning was being done to meet the future power demands. He said that the power demand would increase in future once the Regional Ring Road, Future City and other development works are completed.

The state would become power-surplus with the implementation of new energy policy and by increasing the capacity of green energy. He recalled that the state signed MoUs with Rajasthan for thermal and solar power and with Himachal Pradesh for hydel power.