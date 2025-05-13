Telangana government whip lauds MLC Kavitha for ‘speaking up’ against BRS rule

HYDERABAD: Congress MLA and government whip Beerla Ilaiah on Monday called upon BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha to reveal the alleged corruption that took place during the BRS regime. In a statement issued here, Ilaiah praised Kavitha for admitting that social justice was not delivered during the BRS regime.

“I would like to thank Kavitha for speaking the truth about BRS regime. But she didn’t speak about the corruption during that period because she amassed thousands of crores,” he said.

Claiming that the BRS will soon be spilt into three or four different entities, he alleged that BRS working president KT Rama Rao was trying to “send Kavitha and former minister T Harish Rao out of the party”.

“Kavitha is now uttering facts because KTR is trying to send her away. She is speaking up as there is no respect for her in the party. It would have been great, if Kavitha spoke when people faced problems,” he said.

“In the past, TRS (now BRS) also forced Ale Narendra and Vijayashanti to leave the party in the same manner,” he added.