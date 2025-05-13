Telangana now top state in attracting investments, creating jobs: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said that Telangana has now become No 1 state in attracting investments, both domestic and foreign.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the new facility of Sonata Software in Hyderabad, he said that state’s capital city is now a GCC hub, in both software and life sciences.

“Hyderabad has emerged as a leading hub for AI-ready data centres, life sciences and manufacturing sectors,” he said.

The chief minister said that the state government has attracted nearly Rs 3 lakh crore investments since December 2023 and created more than one lakh jobs in private sector.

“During my trips to the World Economic Forum in Davos, and investor meets in the US, South Korea, Japan and Singapore, we have convinced the world that Telangana means business. This year at Davos, we have become No 1 state in attracting investments of Rs 1.78 lakh crore,” he said.

“IT giants like Microsoft, Cognizant, HCL Tech, Infosys and Wipro have opened new campuses and are expanding their operations,” he added.