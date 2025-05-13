Telangana now top state in attracting investments, creating jobs: CM Revanth Reddy
HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said that Telangana has now become No 1 state in attracting investments, both domestic and foreign.
Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the new facility of Sonata Software in Hyderabad, he said that state’s capital city is now a GCC hub, in both software and life sciences.
“Hyderabad has emerged as a leading hub for AI-ready data centres, life sciences and manufacturing sectors,” he said.
The chief minister said that the state government has attracted nearly Rs 3 lakh crore investments since December 2023 and created more than one lakh jobs in private sector.
“During my trips to the World Economic Forum in Davos, and investor meets in the US, South Korea, Japan and Singapore, we have convinced the world that Telangana means business. This year at Davos, we have become No 1 state in attracting investments of Rs 1.78 lakh crore,” he said.
“IT giants like Microsoft, Cognizant, HCL Tech, Infosys and Wipro have opened new campuses and are expanding their operations,” he added.
‘Managing inflation’
Revanth said that Telangana is also No 1 state in policing and law and order, in managing inflation, in creating jobs — both government and private sector — and in tax collections. “Our entrepreneur funding and mentoring programme, which empowers 66 lakh women through self-help groups, is the largest in the country,” he added.
The CM said that under the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme, the state government will be funding lakhs of young entrepreneurs, across verticals. “We are the first state to hire transgenders or third gender into Hyderabad traffic force as volunteers,” he added.
“We are also building a dry port and connecting it to a sea port in Andhra Pradesh with a dedicated road and rail corridor. We are building India’s best planned city within Hyderabad, the Future City and AI City will be part of it,” he said.
Referring to the Miss World beauty pageant currently being hosted in Hyderabad, he asserted that his government will ensure more global events are held in the coming days.
“This balance of growth, investments, creation of jobs, building great infrastructure and welfare for all sections is our vision. This is Telangana Rising,” he said.
“But to achieve one trillion dollar economy or to transform Hyderabad into the world’s most amazing city, I need your support. We have to do it together. Become brand ambassadors of Hyderabad and showcase our achievements to the world,” he added.
IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy were present on the occasion.