Telangana to launch 1,000 experimental pre-schools

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu on Monday said that from the 2025–26 academic year, the government will launch 1,000 experimental pre-schools with international standards.

These schools will be developed in collaboration with private entities through CSR funding, establishing them as national exemplars, he said and added that the curriculum and training materials for these schools are being prepared in partnership with experts from the SCERT.

The minister chaired a meeting of Cabinet sub committee on educational reforms. Education department officials, parents and private school representatives were present at the meeting. The core focus was on fee regulation in private schools.

During the meeting, the minister said that comprehensive discussions have been held with stakeholders — parents and private school managements — on regulating private school fees, and a universally agreeable solution is being formulated.

The committee also discussed a strategic roadmap to elevate Telangana’s education system to a national model, urging administrative bodies to facilitate changes that attract study visits from officials of other states.