Telangana to launch 1,000 experimental pre-schools

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu on Monday said that from the 2025–26 academic year, the government will launch 1,000 experimental pre-schools with international standards.
These schools will be developed in collaboration with private entities through CSR funding, establishing them as national exemplars, he said and added that the curriculum and training materials for these schools are being prepared in partnership with experts from the SCERT.
The minister chaired a meeting of Cabinet sub committee on educational reforms. Education department officials, parents and private school representatives were present at the meeting. The core focus was on fee regulation in private schools.
During the meeting, the minister said that comprehensive discussions have been held with stakeholders — parents and private school managements — on regulating private school fees, and a universally agreeable solution is being formulated.
The committee also discussed a strategic roadmap to elevate Telangana’s education system to a national model, urging administrative bodies to facilitate changes that attract study visits from officials of other states.
Sridhar Babu highlighted CM A Revanth Reddy’s vision of transforming government schools as private international institutions. Efforts will be made to restore public confidence in government schools and revive their past glory. Curriculum reforms are underway to equip students from an early age with skills in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, he said.
The meeting also addressed the need for specialised training to enhance the capabilities of government school teachers.
A recent three-day camp for District Education Officers (DEOs) yielded promising results, the minister said and added that DEOs and Mandal Education Officers (MEOs) have been instructed to conduct regular field inspections and rectify discrepancies.
“Strict action will be taken against private institutions that violate regulations. Student safety remains a top priority and is non-negotiable. “The education department has also been tasked with informing parents and students in advance about the assessment system for Class 10 — whether grading, marks or a combination of both — starting from the next academic year. Institutions misleading parents through deceptive advertising will face disciplinary action,” he said.
He said that there are plans to introduce a common detention policy across all state-run universities and standardise examination fees.