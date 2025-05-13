TGCSB nabs 20 cyber fraudsters in Gujarat

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) conducted a special interstate operation in Surat, Gujarat, from May 1 to 10, which led to the arrest of 20 cyber fraudsters involved in over 60 cybercrime cases in Telangana and 515 across India.

A release, issued on Monday, stated that two dedicated teams of the TGCSB stayed in Surat for 10 days and executed the operation. The accused comprise private employees, businessmen and one bank employee. All arrested persons were brought to Telangana on transit warrants. Further investigation is underway to trace and apprehend the absconding accused.

The Operations Wing, established to adopt a centralised data-driven and strategic approach to interstate cybercrime investigations, focused on seven cases from Telangana. These cases involved suspicious cash withdrawals, including transactions made via cheques. As a result, the teams apprehended 14 mule account holders and six agents. Initial findings revealed that the accused operated 27 mule accounts with suspicious transactions amounting to Rs 4.37 crore. In Telangana alone, five accused withdrew Rs 22.64 lakh through cheques.

The team seized 20 mobile phones, 28 SIM cards, four ATM cards, five cheque books, two PAN cards, two rubber stamps and other incriminating documents during the operation. The accused were involved in business and investment scams such as trading and part-time job frauds.