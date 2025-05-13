To stop misuse, names of castes to be changed: Telangana Commission for Backward Classes

HYDERABAD: Ending centuries of agony, the Telangana Commission for Backward Classes has decided to change the names of the castes Dommara, Pichaguntla, Tammali, Budabukkala and Veeramushti as these names were being misused as slurs.

A meeting of the panel, chaired by its chairman G Niranjan, was held here on Monday. After a lengthy discussion, the Commission approved a detailed report with specific recommendations in the case of these castes, which are often used as slurs and abuse. The people belonging to these castes have been persistently requesting that the names of their castes be changed.

The Commission also noted that people belonging to Kummara, Rajaka, and Mera castes have sought to add synonyms to their names. The Commission will submit the report to the government in this regard.

The panel also decided to hold public hearings on requests for the re-inclusion of 26 castes that were omitted while adopting the list of backward classes for Telangana in 2014 after the formation of the state and to receive representations and objections in this regard. For this purpose, it has decided to issue a notification on May 15.