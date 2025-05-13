Varsities in border states agree to hold online classes for Telangana students

HYDERABAD: A total of 162 students, including 56 from various institutions in Jammu and Kashmir and 106 from Punjab, reached Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi. Of these, 130 individuals were sent to their hometowns in Telangana, while the remaining were accommodated at the Telangana Bhavan and are expected to travel to their native places on Tuesday.

According to officials, the state government is providing relief and support to citizens and students returning from border areas through Telangana Bhavan.

On Monday, Resident Commissioner Dr Gaurav Uppal reviewed the arrangements and interacted with the students. During the interaction, many students shared that their institutions were requesting them to return to campus, as the situation in the border areas was gradually improving. However, the majority expressed a desire to visit their homes first and return to their institutions once conditions fully stabilize.

Responding to their concerns, Uppal immediately contacted the authorities of the respective universities and urged them to facilitate online classes for the time being. The institutions responded positively and agreed to provide the necessary support. Some final-year students conveyed their intention to wait a few more days before making a decision, to which Uppal assured them of full cooperation from the Telangana government. He also encouraged them to stay at Telangana Bhavan as long as needed.

Officials noted that with conditions steadily improving, the number of distress calls has significantly decreased since Sunday evening, and only a few more arrivals are anticipated. Uppal emphasized that Telangana Bhavan remains fully prepared to support anyone seeking assistance and assured that all necessary help would continue until every returning citizen is safely reunited with their family.