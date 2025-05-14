10 years of plunder by BRS impacted welfare schemes: Dy CM Mallu Bhatti

MAHBUBABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday alleged that the BRS was against the people-centric government and that’s the reason it was hatching conspiracies against the Praja Palana of Congress.
Addressing a public meeting at Lakshmi Narasimhapuram in Yellandu constituency, Vikramarka accused the BRS of plundering the state during its 10-year rule, because of which the benefits of schemes like farm loan waiver, Indiramma housing and Rajiv Yuva Vikasam did not reach the people. Despite financial constraints, the government has been implementing welfare schemes worth thousands of crores without placing any burden on the people, he said and emphasised that more welfare initiatives will be introduced in the near future.
On May 18, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be launching the Indira Giri Solar Water Development Scheme with an objective of supplying irrigation water to six lakh acres, benefiting around 2.1 lakh tribal farmers, he said.
“Indiramma houses will be specially allocated in tribal areas,” he added.
During the previous Congress regimes, tribal farmers were granted land rights under the Forest Rights Act. But in the last 10 years, when they attempted to cultivate those lands, they were brutally assaulted. Even women were tied to trees and beaten up, he said.
“To instil confidence in tribal farmers, the Congress-led Indiramma government is launching the Indira Solar Giri Water Development Scheme at Chenchu Colony in Achampet of Nagarkurnool district at an estimated cost of Rs 12,500 crore. Plans are on, in coordination with the Horticulture department, to ensure tribals earn income every three months,” he said.
“Under this scheme, solar-powered pump sets, sprinklers and plants such as avocado and oil palm will be provided to tribal farmers,” he added.
4.5L Indiramma houses
Meanwhile, the deputy CM revealed that around 3,500 Indiramma houses have been sanctioned for each constituency and 4.5 lakh houses will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 22,500 crore. Vikramarka also spoke about the job opportunities being created by the Congress government.
“The KCR-led BRS government did not even conduct a single Group-I examination during its 10-year rule even though it promised at least one job for every household. As soon as we took office, we reformed the Public Service Commission and successfully conducted the Group-I exam. In just one-and-a-half years, we have filled 57,000 government jobs, 30,000 more jobs are in the pipeline,” he said.
“Besides providing government jobs, the government has also launched the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam self-employment scheme with an outlay of Rs 9,000 crore. We aim to support five lakh unemployed youth to stand on their own feet. The Rajiv Yuva Vikasam sanction letters will be distributed on June 2,” he added.
The deputy CM, meanwhile, dismissed the allegations being levelled by BRS that schemes introduced by them were discontinued by the present government.
“Not a single scheme introduced by KCR has been discontinued. Instead, under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, an additional aid of Rs 2,000 is being extended to beneficiaries. The KCR government failed to deliver on the promise of waiving Rs 1 lakh farm loan during its 10-year rule, while the present people’s government has already waived farm loans of up to Rs 2 lakh in just one year,” he added.