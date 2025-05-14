10 years of plunder by BRS impacted welfare schemes: Dy CM Mallu Bhatti

MAHBUBABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday alleged that the BRS was against the people-centric government and that’s the reason it was hatching conspiracies against the Praja Palana of Congress.

Addressing a public meeting at Lakshmi Narasimhapuram in Yellandu constituency, Vikramarka accused the BRS of plundering the state during its 10-year rule, because of which the benefits of schemes like farm loan waiver, Indiramma housing and Rajiv Yuva Vikasam did not reach the people. Despite financial constraints, the government has been implementing welfare schemes worth thousands of crores without placing any burden on the people, he said and emphasised that more welfare initiatives will be introduced in the near future.

On May 18, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be launching the Indira Giri Solar Water Development Scheme with an objective of supplying irrigation water to six lakh acres, benefiting around 2.1 lakh tribal farmers, he said.

“Indiramma houses will be specially allocated in tribal areas,” he added.

During the previous Congress regimes, tribal farmers were granted land rights under the Forest Rights Act. But in the last 10 years, when they attempted to cultivate those lands, they were brutally assaulted. Even women were tied to trees and beaten up, he said.

“To instil confidence in tribal farmers, the Congress-led Indiramma government is launching the Indira Solar Giri Water Development Scheme at Chenchu Colony in Achampet of Nagarkurnool district at an estimated cost of Rs 12,500 crore. Plans are on, in coordination with the Horticulture department, to ensure tribals earn income every three months,” he said.

“Under this scheme, solar-powered pump sets, sprinklers and plants such as avocado and oil palm will be provided to tribal farmers,” he added.