43 LMT paddy purchased so far in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The procurement of paddy is progressing rapidly across the state. According to official sources, the government has so far procured 43.10 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of paddy worth Rs 9,999.36 crore in the ongoing Rabi 2025–26 season. This marks a significant increase compared to 29.88 LMT procured during the same period in Rabi 2024–25.

Of the total paddy procured, 27.75 LMT is of the coarse variety, while 15.35 LMT is of the superfine variety. Around 6.58 lakh farmers have sold their produce to the government, and Rs 6,671 crore has already been credited to their accounts.

Farmers have cultivated paddy across 60.14 lakh acres this season. The Agriculture department has estimated a total production of 129 LMT, of which 70.13 LMT is expected to be brought to government procurement centres.

It may be recalled that the government is offering a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal for superfine paddy. So far, Rs 767 crore has been disbursed as bonus payments this Rabi season.

Officials stated that procurement is being carried out smoothly, following the instructions of Chief Minister

A Revanth Reddy. “We are ensuring timely payments and have expanded procurement infrastructure this year,” they said.

The government has set up 8,245 procurement centres for Rabi 2025–26, compared to 7,178 centres during the previous Rabi season.