99.73 per cent of Telangana students pass CBSE Class 12 exams

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded a 99.73 pass percentage in the CBSE Class 12 results, which were announced on Tuesday. In the CBSE Class 10 exams, the state registered a 99.83 pass percentage. Girls once again outshone boys in both categories. In Class 12, girls registered a pass percentage of 99.80 compared to boys’ 99.66, while in Class 10, girls achieved 99.86% against the boys’ 99.80%.

The Vijayawada region, which includes Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, emerged as the top performing region in the country with a pass percentage of 99.60 in Class 12 and secured second position nationally with a pass percentage of 99.79 in Class 10 results. These figures reflect a steady improvement over last year, when the region recorded 99.04% in Class 12 and 99.60% in Class 10 — marking increases of 0.56% and 0.19% — respectively.

The exams which began on February 15 for Class 12 and Class 10 were concluded on April 4 for Class 12 and on March 18 for Class 10.

In Telangana, a total of 8,477 Class 12 students had registered for the exam, including 4,460 boys and 4,017 girls. Of these, 4,440 boys and 4,003 girls appeared, and 4,425 boys and 3,995 girls passed the exam.

For Class 10, a total of 51,604 students registered for the exam, including 28,605 boys and 22,999 girls. Among them, 28,561 boys and 22,960 girls appeared, with 28,504 boys and 22,929 girls passing the exam.

As per the earlier decision of the Board to avoid unhealthy competition amongst the students, no merit list is prepared and declared by the CBSE. Also, the Board did not award first, second or third divisions to the students.