Appointment of key TPCC committees reaches final stage

HYDERABAD: THE appointment of key committees within the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has entered its final stage, with TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud currently camping in Delhi to expedite the process.

The internal restructuring of the TPCC, which has been pending for several weeks, appears poised for resolution, despite broader political dynamics and logistical disruptions that have hamstrung the process.

Sources confirm that the TPCC had submitted its proposals for committee appointments some time ago, but the recent escalation in India-Pakistan tensions led to a temporary halt in the process.

High-level visits planned by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy to Delhi were abruptly cancelled last week due to security-related restrictions and temporary closure of airports.

Despite these setbacks, the Congress leadership is expected to soon announce new TPCC panels, including the Political Affairs, Samvidhan Bachao and Delimitation committees.

The Political Affairs Committee, in particular, is likely to feature senior leaders who will advise on contemporary political strategies and developments. Speaking to TNIE, TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud confirmed that the committee proposals have been submitted and that an announcement is anticipated shortly. He is scheduled to meet All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal on Wednesday, in what could be a decisive step toward finalisation.

Lobbying intensifies

Meanwhile, behind-the-scenes lobbying appears to be intensifying. On Tuesday, several ministers reportedly met at a senior leader’s residence to push for the inclusion of their preferred candidates in key organisational roles, including working presidents, general secretaries and secretaries.

Insiders suggest that nominations have been forwarded from SC, ST, Muslim and Reddy communities for the role of working presidents, while Backward Classes (BCs) are currently being considered for elevation within the state Cabinet rather than within the TPCC structure.

This balancing act reflects the Congress’ effort to maintain caste and community representation while also navigating internal political ambitions. Whether the final list will reflect a comprehensive restructuring or be released in a phased manner remains uncertain.