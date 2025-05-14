Cosmetic charges to be credited directly into accounts of government hostel students in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao has instructed officials to chalk out plans for transferring the cosmetic charges directly to the bank accounts of students of various government hostels.

The chief secretary held a review meeting on social, tribal and minority residential hostels on Tuesday.

In order to create awareness about banking services among the students, he ordered the officials to look into the possibility of providing smart cards, similar to debit cards, to them.

During the meeting, he directed the officials to ensure good-quality food is served in the hostels. He asked the officials to prepare plans to provide better facilities to students. The CS also ordered the officials to prepare an action plan for procuring textbooks, notebooks, uniforms, bed sheets, carpets, school bags and other necessary material for the next academic year.