Historic sites in Warangal await beauty queens on May 14

WARANGAL: Miss World 2025 contestants are set to visit the historic Thousand Pillar Temple, Warangal Fort and the world heritage site Ramappa Temple, on Wednesday.

The Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Mulugu district administrations have made elaborate arrangements to facilitate the contestants’ visits, aiming to showcase Telangana’s rich cultural heritage to an international audience.

While a team of 22 beauty contestants will first visit the Thousand Pillar Temple to explore the Kakatiya-era architectural marvels before undertaking a tour of the Fort Warangal, another group of 35 will head for the Ramappa Temple in Palampet village of Mulugu district.

NIT Warangal retired professor K Panduranga Rao will explain the history of the temple architecture and sculptures to the Miss World contestants. They will also get to see a Perini dance performance and lighting show at the Ramappa Temple in the evening.

Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya will accompany the Miss World contestants.

Meanwhile, Warangal Commissioner of Police (CP) Sunpreet Singh on Tuesday inspected the security arrangements at the Thousand Pillar Temple and Fort Warangal in view of the visit of beauty contestants.

Sunpreet Singh told the media that the Police department has taken every precautionary measure at the Thousand Pillar Temple and Fort Warangal to avoid inconveniences to the contestants and the general public. To ensure smooth bus travel of the Miss World contestants in the city, traffic will be stopped for a while.

Speaking to the media, Mulugu SP P Shabarish stated that tourists and locals will not be allowed in the Ramappa Temple during the visit of the beauty contestants on Wednesday. He said that 1,000 police personnel have been deployed for security at the temple.