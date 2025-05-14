KTR calls BRS activists to the frontline to battle Congress

HYDERABAD: Accusing the Congress of hoodwinking every section of society, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday called upon his party activists to launch a series of agitations against the ruling party. Addressing party leaders from Warangal district, Rama Rao claimed that the Congress was facing resentment from the people within a year of coming to power. “The one-year rule of Congress has pushed the state back by 20 years,” he alleged.

Rama Rao announced that the BRS would launch agitations in the coming days against pressing issues like farmer suicides. He alleged that the government did not complete payments to farmers after procuring paddy. “The government was negligent in procuring paddy,” Rama Rao further alleged.

He said that the BRS would also fight against irregularities in recruitment. He thanked the leaders for organising a massive public meeting in Warangal on April 27. “The party and its cadres gained renewed energy after the meeting,” Rama Rao told them.