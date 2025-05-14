Miss World 2025: A magical and memorable evening in the City of Pearls

HYDERABAD: Under the warm glow of the festive lights installed at the Charminar and its vicinity, the 109 contestants vying for the 72nd Miss World title found themselves transfixed by the sights, sounds and soul of old Hyderabad on a magical Tuesday.
The historic Laad Bazaar was transformed into a glittering passageway — its entrance adorned with strands of famed Hyderabadi pearls, a red carpet unfurled beneath their feet.
During the course of the evening, the contestants were ushered into heritage stores, some over a century old. Among the standout moments was a stop at a bangle shop run by the second generation of a family known for its craftsmanship. Specially handcrafted bangles — delicate, colourful, and meticulously made — were created for the occasion. Smiles lingered on faces as wrists adorned with these vibrant pieces were raised to phones for selfies and snapshots, the Laad Bazaar alive with laughter and movement.
At a nearby pearl store, contestants from Bulgaria and Serbia were shown how to distinguish real pearls from the imitation — by fire.
Marfa magic captivates contestants
The fire test drew gasps and wide-eyed wonder. They lingered, trying on neckpieces and earrings, eventually making careful selections to take home as mementoes of this moment.
Throughout the evening, the contestants strolled through the alleys of Laad Bazaar, many pausing to pose with shopping bags, marvelling at the colours and the architecture, soaking in the charm of the historic marketplace. The barricades installed at the entrance separated the visitors from the curious onlookers.
Cameras flashed. Greetings were exchanged
One contestant from Africa turned to a waiting lens and said, “Namaste India and thank you Telangana, this place is extremely beautiful. As Africans, we feel honoured here. I feel welcomed. It’s making us really happy.” The festivities were not confined to shopping.
Earlier, in front of the Charminar, bathed in light, the energy was contagious. The contestants danced to the infectious rhythm of the marfa — a local percussive tradition brought to life by Mohammad Ilyas Khan and his band. The beat echoed through the arches of the monument, feet tapped in rhythm and the mood turned jubilant.
Ilyas later told TNIE: “It’s a privilege for us to play for the contestants… we showcased all kinds of tunes and it has surely been a great experience.”
Amid the fanfare, a moment of quiet magic unfolded. A girl from Maharashtra, standing just beyond the barricades, raised her hand in an excited wave. One by one, the contestants responded, blowing kisses toward her. Her face lit up — a moment that belonged to her alone, shared silently with the world’s glamorous visitors.
The evening culminated at the regal Chowmahalla Palace. There, under grand chandeliers and domed ceilings, they dined with state dignitaries including CM A Revanth Reddy. A Hyderabadi feast awaited — biryani, mirchi ka salan, dum ka murgh and kebabs, each dish a taste of the city’s layered culinary heritage.
With music in the background and history all around, the evening closed as it had begun: with wonder, warmth and the unmistakable rhythm of Hyderabad in the air.