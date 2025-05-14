Skill training centres in every district headquarters: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu announced that skill training centres will be established in every district headquarters, aiming to position Telangana as a centre of excellence in skill development. He made the remarks while reviewing the construction progress of the Young India Skills University at Meerkhanpet in Rangareddy district on Tuesday.

During his visit, the minister stated that the initial phase of the campus will see the completion of academic blocks, laboratories, hostels and the vice-chancellor’s office. The inauguration is scheduled for December 9, 2025.

Following a site inspection, Sridhar Babu chaired a review meeting with contractor representatives and officials, directing them to ensure timely completion of the project.

He emphasised that the university is being developed to meet international standards, aiming to bridge the gap between academia and industry while generating employment for the youth. “The youth of Telangana are highly talented and, with the right support, can achieve great heights,” he said.

“Under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the government is simultaneously promoting industrial growth and striving to enhance employment opportunities for the state’s youth,” the minister said.

He noted that the university, in collaboration with leading industry partners, currently offers in-demand courses in pharma, retail, logistics and aviation and airport management. Around 70–80% of graduates from these programmes have secured employment.