Telangana BJP steps up efforts to implement party’s national agenda

HYDERABAD: The BJP’s Telangana unit has intensified its efforts to implement programmes announced by the party’s national leadership, including One Nation One Election, Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations, round table meetings on Union Cabinet decisions, and the upcoming Tiranga Rally across the state.

State party leaders, including Union ministers, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members, MLAs, MLCs, and the candidates who lost elections, are actively participating in these initiatives.

They are explaining the concept of One Nation One Election, highlighting how simultaneous polls can reduce wasteful expenditure.

The party celebrated Ambedkar Jayanti at village and state levels, with leaders slamming the Congress for neglecting the legacy of the architect of the Indian Constitution. Party leaders at all levels have consistently targeted the Congress on this issue.

To win over Backward Classes (BCs), the party is holding round table meetings with BC communities and intellectuals across villages and towns.

These meetings emphasise how the Union Cabinet’s decision to conduct a caste census alongside the general census will benefit BCs, distinguishing it from the state’s census. The state leadership aims to attract BCs and other sections through this outreach.

The BJP organised its first round table meeting in Hyderabad, chaired by OBC national president and MP K Laxman, with plans to hold similar events in every district.

In response to the recent Pahalgam massacre, the party’s national unit called for Tiranga Rallies nationwide. The Telangana unit is preparing a massive rally in Hyderabad in the first phase, followed by events at district headquarters, Assembly segments and municipality levels.

BJP leaders, including MPs, MLAs, and senior figures, are engaging directly with grassroots activists, explaining the party’s agenda and action plan, which has sparked interest in Telangana’s political circles.

While keeping up regular verbal attacks on the ruling Congress and the main opposition BRS through media conferences, the BJP is prioritising the national unit’s programmes.

Meanwhile, the Congress and BRS are preoccupied with accusing each other, allowing the BJP to focus on its agenda.