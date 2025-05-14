Telangana government accepts Governor's recommendation on houses for vulnerable tribals

HYDERABAD: The state government will be sanctioning houses to people belonging to the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PTVG) across the state in saturation mode under the Indiramma Housing Scheme.

The government will also be transforming Hyderabad slums by building three-storey housing complexes.

According to Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, the state government has identified 9,395 PTVG families in the Integrated Tribal Development Authority (ITDA) areas. It has also decided to allocate an additional 20 per cent of houses to eligible ST families.

Speaking to TNIE, Srinivasa Reddy said that Governor Jishnu Dev Verma had recommended housing for PVTGs. The move is aimed at providing permanent housing to the PVTG community.

“As the Governor is the custodian of Sixth Schedule areas, we will respect and implement his recommendations,” he said.

“The PTVG families living in Utnoor, Bhadrachalam and Eturnagaram ITDAs would benefit from this initiative,” he added.

Meanwhile, Srinivasa Reddy instructed Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, Housing Development Department MD VP Gautam and Hyderabad District Collector Anudeep Durishetty to expedite the process of identifying suitable sites for building Indiramma houses in Hyderabad.

“We have studied the Mumbai model and realised that three-storey buildings are a successful model for providing housing for the poor. But the purpose is defeated when the number of floors exceeds three,” he said.

The minister said that the slum dwellers will be eager to shift to the houses built for them if the government constructs permanent houses with all facilities. He pointed out that around 19,000 houses sanctioned during the previous BRS regime remained unoccupied to this day as the beneficiaries were not interested in moving into those houses. “I don’t want to make a similar mistake,” he added.