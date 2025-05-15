CM Revanth Reddy to inaugurate Saraswati Pushkaralu in Bhupalpally

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will formally inaugurate the Saraswati Pushkaralu at Triveni Sangamam near Kaleshwaram in Bhupalpally district on Thursday. This will be the first celebration of the Saraswati Pushkaralu since the formation of Telangana state.

The Pushkaralu is observed when Jupiter enters the Gemini zodiac sign, which occurred at 10.35 pm on Wednesday. The chief minister is scheduled to inaugurate the Saraswati bathing ghat at 5.44 am and take a ceremonial dip. Toguta Ashram pontiff Madhavananda Saraswati and other spiritual figures are expected to attend.

The 12-day religious event will include daily yagas from 8.30 am to 11 am at Triveni Sangamam and Saraswati Navaratna Mala Harati from 6.45 am to 7.35 am each day at the Saraswati ghat. Authorities have set up temporary tents and made other arrangements for pilgrims. Cultural programmes are planned for the evenings.

At Kaleshwaram, the Pranahita and Godavari rivers converge, with the Saraswati river considered an antarvahini (invisible river). Arrangements have been made at bathing ghats for rituals such as Pinda Pradanam. Around 50,000 devotees are expected to participate daily between May 15 and May 26.

Endowments Minister Konda Surekha released a poster by the Telangana Pollution Control Board on Wednesday to promote environmental awareness during the festival.

She highlighted the importance of avoiding single-use plastics, washing clothes in the river, and improper waste disposal to prevent pollution and related health issues. She also encouraged the use of public transport.

IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu invited the public via social media to participate in the festival, describing it as both a spiritual and cultural gathering. His message included the hashtags #SaraswatiPushkaralu2025, #Kaleshwaram, #DSB, and #TelanganaPushkaralu.