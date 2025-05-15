CPM leader MA Baby demands special parliament session on Operation Sindoor, Kashmir issues

HYDERABAD: CPM General Secretary MA Baby demanded that the Union government convene a special session of Parliament to discuss Operation Sindoor and other related issues.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Baby demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi fix the date for the special session so that he could state everything before the people. There are many questions to be answered by the prime minister on the Floor of the House on Operation Sindoor and the killings of innocent people in Kashmir, Baby said.

“What are the facts on the Pahalgam incident, the aftermath and Operation Sindoor? How has Operation Sindoor been successful? We do not believe in any media propaganda in the West about the kind of loss that our country had to suffer. But clarification is needed from the Union government,” he said.

Objecting to the unhealthy competition among electronic media for TRP ratings, Baby said the developments should not be misused for communal polarisation. He added that hatred should not be fanned in society.