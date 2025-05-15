Don’t blindly carry out suggestions of leaders who lack knowledge: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday cautioned officials, particularly those in the Irrigation department, against acting on instructions from political leaders lacking technical understanding.

Doing so could result in legal consequences, Revanth said, citing the Vigilance and Enforcement and National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) reports that pointed to official lapses in the Kaleshwaram project.

Speaking at Jala Soudha after distributing appointment orders to 423 newly recruited assistant engineers and junior technical officers, the chief minister accused officials of following directions from former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, whom he said acted “like an engineer” in overseeing the Kaleshwaram project.

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and other officials were present at the event.

‘BRS govt spent Rs 2 lakh crore but failed to complete projects’

Revanth alleged that projects initiated under the previous BRS government were poorly planned, and stated that it was difficult to predict which structure might fail next. Referring to a recent incident, he stated that some pillars of the Seetharama Sagar project had also collapsed.

According to the chief minister, the BRS administration spent nearly Rs 2 lakh crore over 10 years on irrigation projects but failed to complete any.