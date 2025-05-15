Grandeur in the air as Miss World hopefuls soak in Kakatiya heritage

MULUGU/WARANGAL/HANAMKONDA: From serene Yadadri to spiritual Nagarjunasagar, the Miss World 2025 cultural trail moved to a majestic crescendo on Wednesday with 50 contestants visiting the historic Ramappa Temple in Mulugu and the iconic monuments in Warangal and Hanamkonda.
At Ramappa — a UNESCO World Heritage Site — 33 contestants from the Americas and Europe were welcomed with Kommu Koya drums and a red-carpet ritual, including a traditional foot-washing ceremony. Dressed in elegant Ikat half sarees, the contestants joined a pooja and explored the temple, marvelling at its intricate carvings. They were especially captivated by a stone that allows a needle to pass through 13 precise gaps — a marvel of Kakatiya craftsmanship.
The evening unfolded with a dance recital led by Prof Alekhya Punjala, portraying Rani Rudrama Devi’s legacy, followed by a powerful Perini Shiva Tandavam by 60 artistes. A light-and-sound show illuminated the temple’s timeless grandeur, immersing visitors in its history.
Emcee Kavya added interactive flair, teaching classical mudras and drawing cheers. Contestants left not just impressed, but transformed, carrying home memories of Telangana’s cultural richness.
Minister Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka felicitated the guests, capping a night that wove heritage, hospitality and grace into a memorable celebration.
Unforgettable warmth
A historic Warangal turned into a stage of cultural splendour on Wednesday as around 20 contestants explored the rich legacy of the Kakatiya dynasty, visiting the iconic Thousand Pillar Temple and Warangal Fort.
The beauty queens were warmly received at Haritha Hotel before a red-carpet welcome at the 12th-century temple, where priests and district officials played host. Built during King Rudra Deva’s reign, the temple dazzled the visitors with its carved pillars, majestic monolithic Nandi and the Natyamandapam. The contestants offered prayers to Lord Shiva, Vishnu and Surya before admiring the intricate stonework.
Later, at the 13th-century Warangal Fort, Mayor Gundu Sudha Rani and District Collector Satya Sharada welcomed the group. Entering through the Ekashila arch, the contestants explored handloom stalls and spice displays before enjoying a sound-and-light show on Rani Rudrama Devi’s reign. “The warmth here is unforgettable,” said a contestant from Canada.
Endowments Minister Konda Surekha extended her wishes and underlined Telangana’s commitment to women’s empowerment.
Selective enforcement claims
Meanwhile, many business owners and vendors staged a protest in front of the MGM Hospital on the Warangal-Hanamkonda highway against the alleged demolition and clearance drive to remove stalls and kiosks set up along the road.
Many vendors claimed that they have been running businesses in these spots for years. They accused the Warangal civic body of selective enforcement and using the Miss World 2025 programme as an excuse to target vulnerable livelihoods.