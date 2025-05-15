Grandeur in the air as Miss World hopefuls soak in Kakatiya heritage

MULUGU/WARANGAL/HANAMKONDA: From serene Yadadri to spiritual Nagarjunasagar, the Miss World 2025 cultural trail moved to a majestic crescendo on Wednesday with 50 contestants visiting the historic Ramappa Temple in Mulugu and the iconic monuments in Warangal and Hanamkonda.

At Ramappa — a UNESCO World Heritage Site — 33 contestants from the Americas and Europe were welcomed with Kommu Koya drums and a red-carpet ritual, including a traditional foot-washing ceremony. Dressed in elegant Ikat half sarees, the contestants joined a pooja and explored the temple, marvelling at its intricate carvings. They were especially captivated by a stone that allows a needle to pass through 13 precise gaps — a marvel of Kakatiya craftsmanship.

The evening unfolded with a dance recital led by Prof Alekhya Punjala, portraying Rani Rudrama Devi’s legacy, followed by a powerful Perini Shiva Tandavam by 60 artistes. A light-and-sound show illuminated the temple’s timeless grandeur, immersing visitors in its history.

Emcee Kavya added interactive flair, teaching classical mudras and drawing cheers. Contestants left not just impressed, but transformed, carrying home memories of Telangana’s cultural richness.

Minister Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka felicitated the guests, capping a night that wove heritage, hospitality and grace into a memorable celebration.