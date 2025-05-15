Kerala agency to forensically audit Dharani portal

HYDERABAD: The state government has expedited steps to conduct a comprehensive forensic audit into alleged irregularities involving the use of the Dharani portal — the integrated land revenue records management system — during the BRS regime.

According to credible sources, a Kerala-based state-run investigative agency has been given in-principle approval to conduct this high-level investigation.

During the recent Assembly session, the state government announced its plan to launch a forensic audit into disputed transactions processed through Dharani. Although the government has since replaced the Dharani portal with the newly introduced Bhu Bharati, it has retained the necessary data required for the investigation.

The purpose of the audit is to establish a detailed transaction history of the disputed land deals. The key points the audit will focus on include: who was involved in the transactions; the specific locations and times of the deals; the roles of officers; and any suspicious IP addresses or login details associated with the transactions.

The forensic audit will also examine the parties involved and seek to clarify the circumstances surrounding these land transfers.

20,000 land transactions likely to be examined

The forensic audit is expected to examine between 15,000 and 20,000 suspicious land transactions across the state. However, primary focus will be on the districts of Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal, where most of the irregularities are believed to have occurred.

Sources said Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy directed Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) Navin Mittal to hold a meeting with the investigative agency, which is expected to soon launch the probe, to discuss the modalities and aspects to be examined.