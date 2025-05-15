MANUU cancels academic MoU with Turkish university over Turkiye's alleged support for Pakistan

HYDERABAD: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) announced the cancellation of its academic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Yunus Emre Institute, Turkiye, with immediate effect.

In a press statement on Thursday, the Hyderabad-based university stated that the decision was taken in protest against Turkiye’s alleged support for Pakistan’s terrorist activities in the backdrop of Indo-Pak tensions.

It is worth mentioning that on January 2, 2024, MANUU signed an MoU with Yunus Emre Institute, Turkiye, for a period of five years, under which a diploma in Turkish language was started at the School of Languages, Linguistics & Indology, MANUU. Services of a visiting professor were hired for this. The statement said that the visiting Professor from Turkiye has already returned to his country.