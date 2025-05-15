Telangana

MANUU cancels academic MoU with Turkish university over Turkiye's alleged support for Pakistan

In a statement Thursday, Maulana Azad National Urdu University said it cut ties with Turkiye in protest against its alleged support for Pakistan’s terrorism amid rising Indo-Pak tensions.
Maulana Azad National Urdu University in Hyderabad
Maulana Azad National Urdu University in HyderabadPhoto | Special Arrangement
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

HYDERABAD: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) announced the cancellation of its academic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Yunus Emre Institute, Turkiye, with immediate effect.

In a press statement on Thursday, the Hyderabad-based university stated that the decision was taken in protest against Turkiye’s alleged support for Pakistan’s terrorist activities in the backdrop of Indo-Pak tensions.

It is worth mentioning that on January 2, 2024, MANUU signed an MoU with Yunus Emre Institute, Turkiye, for a period of five years, under which a diploma in Turkish language was started at the School of Languages, Linguistics & Indology, MANUU. Services of a visiting professor were hired for this. The statement said that the visiting Professor from Turkiye has already returned to his country.

MoU
MANUU
Yunus Emre Institute

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com