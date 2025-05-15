Simplify building permit process, CM Revanth Reddy tells officials

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday instructed officials to simplify the process of giving permissions for various types of constructions and other facilities within the Telangana Core Urban Region. He also instructed them to submit a report in this regard at the earliest.

The chief minister held a review meeting with the officials on services and permissions within the Telangana Core Urban Region limits.

Stating that people residing in the GHMC, HMDA limits and Outer Ring Road areas are visiting different offices for applying for various types of constructions, the CM opined that there should be a single window service to apply for any construction or service permission required for homes and commercial complexes.

For this purpose, revenue, municipal administration, water supply, sewage, police, fire, electricity and other departments should work in coordination, he suggested, and added that a single window system should also be introduced for collection of bills.

The CM directed the officials that there should be no undue delays in granting the permission and no permit should be denied without any valid reason. He ordered that if there is any delay in the permission due to any reason, the officials should inform the applicants and also suggest steps to be taken to resolve them.

Meanwhile, the CM ordered the officials to conduct a LIDAR survey for mapping the assets, water bodies and nalas.