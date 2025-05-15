Telangana auto driver dies after police station visit, family alleges custodial assault

HYDERABAD: A 35-year-old auto-rickshaw driver, Mohd Irfan, died on Tuesday on the premises of the Rajendranagar police station, prompting allegations of custodial assault by his family.

His brother, Mohammed Sadiq, claimed Irfan was summoned over a domestic dispute and assaulted inside the station at the behest of his wife’s relatives. “We heard his screams from outside. He later came out clutching his chest and collapsed,” Sadiq said.

Cyberabad police denied the allegations, stating that CCTV footage from the station showed no signs of foul play. They said Irfan collapsed while leaving the station and was taken to Osmania General Hospital in an auto-rickshaw, where he was declared brought dead.

Police said Irfan had been married to Nishad Begum since 2015 and was allegedly involved in an extramarital relationship, which had caused repeated family disputes. On Tuesday, after a quarrel between his wife and paramour, both families brought Irfan and the woman to the police station for counselling.

A case has been registered under Section 194 of the BNSS for death under suspicious circumstances.