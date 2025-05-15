Telangana government tells Supreme Court it is committed to sustainable land development

HYDERABAD: The state government has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court affirming its commitment to develop the Kancha Gachibowli land in a sustainable and environmentally responsible manner, fully aligned with applicable legal and ecological standards.

The affidavit explained how the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC), which is overseeing the master plan for the area, is prioritising the conservation of ecologically and historically significant landmarks. Specific protective measures are being taken to preserve features such as the iconic Mushroom Rock.

TGIIC has also pledged to safeguard Chilakala Kunta, ensuring the maintenance of a buffer zone up to full tank level (FTL) to protect the water body and its surrounding ecosystem.

These assurances were made in the affidavit submitted by Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, ahead of a scheduled hearing in the Supreme Court on Thursday before a bench led by Chief Justice BR Gavai. The case pertains to alleged ecological damage in 400 acres within the Kancha Gachibowli area.

According to the affidavit, TGIIC is identifying, marking and preserving all non-exempt trees in the development area. In instances where in-situ preservation is not feasible, the agency will relocate and rehabilitate the trees following scientific and ecological guidelines.

“As part of its environmental stewardship, TGIIC will intensify compensatory plantation efforts related to the current development. These plantations will not only offset any loss of trees but will also enhance the area’s green cover and ecological resilience,” the affidavit states.