Telangana records highest elderly deaths in 2021 during Covid peak

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded the highest number of deaths in the age group of 65 and above in 2021, the peak period of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, data from a Civil Registration System (CRS) report leaves room for doubt of possible underreporting in rural areas.

According to the report, a total of 85,945 deaths were reported in the 65–69 age group, followed by 51,516 deaths in the 70-and-above age group and 42,349 in the 55–64 bracket.

The total number of registered deaths in the state stood at 2,34,425 in 2021, up from 2,03,127 in 2020 and 2,28,294 in 2019. Infant deaths during the same three-year period were 6,349 in 2019, 5,550 in 2020 and 6281 in 2021.

A detailed analysis of the deaths in 2021 by location and gender revealed more deaths in urban areas (1,26,098) than in rural areas (1,08,327), This discrepancy could be attributed to the higher impact of Covid-19 in densely populated urban areas or possible under-registration of deaths in rural areas.

The CRS report also noted that Covid was a major factor contributing to underreporting, implying the actual number of deaths may have been higher.

Gender-wise, male deaths surpassed female deaths, a trend consistent across most states. In rural areas, the state recorded 61,653 male deaths and 46,674 female deaths, totalling 1,08,327. In urban areas, 74,072 male deaths and 52,026 female deaths were registered, bringing the urban total to 1,26,098.

Overall, the state recorded 1,35,725 male deaths and 98,700 female deaths in 2021, with the total number of deaths standing at 2,34,425.

District-wise, Hyderabad reported the highest number of deaths at 41,451, followed by Nizamabad with 16,796, and Warangal Urban (Hanamkonda) with 16,522.