HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has set a two-year deadline for completion of irrigation projects. The CM, along with Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, held a review meeting with the officials on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Revanth instructed the officials to complete the pending irrigation projects on Krishna river by June 2027.

The CM suggested that works on projects that can be completed at low cost should be taken up at the earliest.

While instructing the Finance department to ensure that there are no hurdles in funding the projects in the Krishna basin, he said that the land acquisition process should be completed at the earliest. Special officers should ensure that works are expedited, he added.

The CM instructed the officials to complete the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme up to Uddandapur on a priority basis. He said that the pending works up to Uddandapur should be completed within 18 months and an action plan should be prepared accordingly. The Koil Sagar lift project should also be completed by June next year, he added.

It has been decided to complete the Mahatma Gandhi Kalvakurthi, Jawahar Nettempadu and Rajiv Bhima lift projects by December this year. The CM inquired about the pending works and funds required to complete the projects.

Meanwhile, the CM instructed the officials to intensify their efforts to get rightful share of Krishna waters for Telangana. He said that Telangana’s interests should be given top priority. “Since about 70 per cent of the Krishna river area is in Telangana and just 30 per cent in AP, we should argue before Krishna Tribunal for 70 per cent share of water,” he said.