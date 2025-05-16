Credit card agent goes to wrong address, gets bitten by dog in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A case of mistaken identity led to a violent altercation and a dog bite incident in Jawahar Nagar, under the Madhura Nagar police station limits, on Thursday evening.

A loan recovery agent, attempting to collect a credit card debt, was bitten by an adult Rottweiler after approaching the wrong person at an incorrect address, police said.

According to Madhura Nagar police, Koduri Satyanarayana, a 39-year-old credit card collection executive for RBL Bank, was tasked with recovering a debt from Nandivardhan Rao Baddepareddy. Unfamiliar with the exact address, Satyanarayana sought directions from local residents. Some neighbours mistakenly pointed him to the residence of a man named Shekar, whose nickname is Nandhu, leading to the confusion.

On arriving at Shekar’s house, Satyanarayana enquired about the credit card loan. Shekar, who had not taken any loan, denied any liability, sparking a heated verbal argument. The situation escalated when Shekar allegedly assaulted Satyanarayana. During the altercation, Shekar’s pet Rottweiler, which was not restrained, attacked the agent, biting his left leg and causing skin lacerations, police said.

The incident came to light after police questioned Satyanarayana on Friday. “The agent went to the wrong address and approached the wrong person,” a police official told ENS. Following inquiries, Shekar was identified as the accused, not Nandivardhan Rao Baddepareddy, who was initially named in the complaint due to the mix-up.

Police issued notices to Satyanarayana, directing him to cooperate with the investigation. Shekar provided vaccination records and other details about the Rottweiler, which will be included in the chargesheet to be filed in court. The case has been registered under various sections of the BNS.