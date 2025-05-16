Justice league: Janardhan Reddy’s plea for special facilities in jail dismissed

Gali’s plea for special facilities in jail dismissed

The CBI Special Court in Nampally on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by BJP leader Gali Janardhan Reddy seeking special facilities in prison following his conviction in the high-profile Obulapuram Mining Company (OMC) illegal mining case.

In its order, the court made it clear that it does not have the authority to direct prison authorities to extend special privileges to convicts, particularly in cases involving serious irregularities. The court made it clear that individuals convicted of offences such as illegal mining are not entitled to facilities under the “special category.”

On May 6, the CBI court had sentenced Janardhan Reddy and three others to seven years in prison after finding them guilty in the OMC illegal mining case. Following the conviction, they were shifted to Chanchalguda Central Prison.

No coercive action against Lockheed Martin for now

Justice Pulla Karthik of the Telangana High Court has directed the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) not to initiate any coercive measures against Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Limited in connection with the freezing of the company’s bank accounts.

The court was hearing a writ petition filed by the company challenging the validity of the prohibitory orders dated May 6 and 8, 2025, issued by the Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-II and the Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (C-II). The petitioner requested the court to direct authorities to de-freeze the company’s bank accounts with Kotak Mahindra Bank, Somajiguda Branch, and ICICI Bank, Barkatpura, Hyderabad.

Justice Karthik adjourned the matter to May 21 while directing the EPFO and other concerned officials not to take any coercive steps for recovery under the contested orders.