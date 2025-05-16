Telangana government to launch new scheme for benefit of tribal ryots

HYDERABAD: The state government on Thursday announced a new scheme, “Indira Soura Giri Jala Vikasam”, and sanctioned Rs 12,600 crore for its implementation in the next five years.

The scheme is envisaged to provide solar-powered irrigation to six lakh acres in the next five years for 2.1 lakh tribal farmers holding RoFR titles, issued under the Recognition of Forest Rights Act (RoFR), 2006.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will formally launch the scheme on May 18 at Macharam village in Amrabad mandal.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that as part of its efforts to uplift the economic and living standards of tribal farmers who were granted land rights under the Forest Rights Act enacted by the UPA government in 2006, the Telangana government has decided to launch this new flagship initiative.