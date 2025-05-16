'Telangana’s dignity compromised': Kishan Reddy on temple visit by Miss World contestants

HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday accused the Congress government of compromising the dignity of Telangana and its women during the visit of Miss World contestants to the Ramappa Temple.

Addressing a BJP Mahila Morcha meeting at the party’s state office on Thursday, Kishan alleged that the state government failed to uphold Telangana’s self-respect during the 72nd Miss World event, where contestants visited the UNESCO World Heritage site as part of a cultural tour. He alleged that tribal and BC women were made to wash the feet of foreign visitors and said that it was an insult to local women, especially in a historic place associated with Rani Rudramadevi.

Reddy demanded an unconditional apology from CM Revanth Reddy, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

BRS demands apology

In an open letter addressed to AICC leader Sonia Gandhi, former ministers P Sabitha Indra Reddy, V Sunitha Laxma Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod and MLA Kova Laxmi said that making women “wash the feet of Miss World contestants” was an affront to Telangana’s self-respect.