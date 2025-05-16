Weaves and warmth: Telangana rolls out vibrant welcome for Miss World contestants

BHOODAN POCHAMPALLYYADADRI BHUVANAGIRI: A vivid celebration of Telangana’s cultural tapestry awaited 25 African delegates of the World Beauty Pageant as they arrived at Pochampally Park in Bhoodan Pochampally on Thursday. The space was adorned with Ikat weaves, vibrant marigold garlands, and traditional Bathukamma arrangements, presenting a lively snapshot of the region’s artistic and festive spirit.

As dusk settled, the contestants, immersed in the colourful ambience, danced to the resonant tunes of the Kinnera — a traditional string instrument native to the region. With local drums echoing through the air, several participants enthusiastically joined the musicians, trying their hand at percussion alongside the artists.

Eager to learn about the celebrated weaves of Telangana, the visitors were introduced to the intricacies of the fabrics, step by step. They observed the weaving of a six-yard drape and explored a variety of garments fashioned from Ikat. One contestant took particular interest in a pair of Ikat-patterned footwear, while others expressed appreciation for the artisans’ skill and detail.

As the mood remained festive, the guests adorned their hands with mehendi (henna) with local artisans — themselves dressed in Ikat sarees — observing the scenes of shared joy. The spirit of camaraderie deepened as the contestants joined in the traditional Bathukamma dance, encircling the flower arrangements in rhythmic steps. Their participation drew cheers from the crowd gathered at the Pochampally Park amphitheatre.

The visit appeared to boost morale among the local weaving community, who showcased their tie-and-dye Ikat craft rooted in Bhoodan Pochampally, located about 50 km from Hyderabad. For the visiting group, the experience was described as both engaging and memorable.