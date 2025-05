HYDERABAD: A technical officer from Khammam, currently serving in the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir, lost Rs 55 lakh to cybercriminals who lured him with promises of high returns on stock market investments.

While he lodged a complaint on Thursday, the cybercriminals first set a trap for the officer in January by sending him WhatsApp messages and luring him with promises of high returns on investments in an IPO. Initially, he ignored the messages, but as they persisted, he responded in February seeking further details.

On February 10, he was added to a WhatsApp group “BVIP29 BN Rathi Internal Group”. He searched for “BN Rathi Securities Ltd.” on Google and found a Hyderabad-based address along with contact numbers. Upon calling those numbers, the officer was informed that the company was legitimate and based in Hyderabad. He became convinced that the firm was genuine.