Beauty queens explore health, culture & heritage in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Miss World tour took an exciting turn on Friday as contestants from across continents explored the vibrant culture and world-class healthcare of the City of Pearls, Hyderabad.

Their day began with a visit to AIG Hospitals, Gachibowli, one of India’s top medical centres. Greeted with rose petals, 25 contestants witnessed cutting-edge medical technology. They posed beside life-size cutouts of themselves, bringing a touch of fun to the serious setting.

The beauty queens also met patients, chatting with them about their health and experiences. Dr Nageshwar Reddy, chairman of the hospital, welcomed the group and shared insights into the hospital’s mission and achievements. The contestants were then split into two teams for a guided tour.

One team explored various hospital facilities including the endoscopy suites, the AI Experience Centre, and the chemotherapy ward. Doctors personally explained each area and even gave them a glimpse of live surgical procedures. A special demonstration on kidney removal procedures — unique to AIG — left the group in awe.

Dr Reddy later felicitated the contestants and spoke about the future of healthcare. “Telangana is becoming a hub for medical excellence, combining advanced technology with compassionate care,” he said, adding: “Hosting Miss World here shines a global spotlight on our healthcare success.”