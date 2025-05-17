BJP leader Alleti alleges vertical split in Cabinet, predicts change of CM

HYDERABAD: BJP Legislative Party leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy on Friday alleged that there was a vertical division in the state Cabinet and predicted that there will be a change of guard in the government sooner rather than later.

During an informal chat with the media at the state BJP office here, Maheshwar claimed that there was a “high possibility” of A Revanth Reddy being replaced as CM sometime after the local body elections.

“The chief minister is trying to enforce a financial emergency in the state. But his Cabinet colleagues are not supporting him on this. The entire Cabinet has split into two groups. The original Congress leaders have trouble attending review meetings being conducted at the CM’s residence,” he alleged.

Maheshwar also claimed that Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy are sending reports on Revanth’s movements to the party’s leadership. “Now, there is also a clear gap between Revanth Reddy and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy,” he said.

The legislator from Nirmal also alleged that the CM was deliberately halting Cabinet expansion to save his skin as a majority of ministers are opposing his working style.

He also sought to know why Vikramarka, who is also the finance minister, and other ministers were maintaining silence over the CM’s remarks on the state’s poor financial status. “This proves that there is a wide gap between the CM and his Cabinet colleagues,” he added.