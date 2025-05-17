CM Revanth Reddy to take stern action against spurious seed firms

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed agriculture officials to arrange the required quantity of seeds and fertilisers for the Kharif season.

At a review meeting held here on Friday, the chief minister directed them to take stern action against the sellers of spurious seeds and fake seed companies.

In the wake of the weatherman predicting an early monsoon this year, the CM said that there was no need for farmers to worry as the state has sufficient quantities of seeds and fertilisers. He urged farmers not to buy seeds from unauthorised persons and asked them to insist on bills from sellers after purchasing the seeds.

He directed the district collectors and SPs to curb the fake seeds and fertilisers with an iron fist. Task Force teams, with officials from Agriculture and Police departments, should conduct raids, he said. If officials have information about the fake seed stocks, they should conduct raids and register cases under the PD Act, the CM said.

Revanth, meanwhile, asked the chief secretary to speak to district collectors and SPs and ensure that sufficient quantities of seeds and fertilisers were distributed to farmers.

The officials informed the CM that sufficient seeds and fertilisers were available in the state. They said that they were expecting paddy and cotton cultivation in a large extent in the state in Kharif.