HYDERABAD: While the recent spells of rain across Hyderabad did offer some relief from the sweltering heat, groundwater levels in the city remain largely unaffected.

The reason? Widespread concretisation that hindered rainwater infiltration, causing most of the runoff to drain into stormwater systems rather than replenishing underground aquifers.

Between May 1 and 15 this year, over 1.14 lakh water tankers were booked by consumers through the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), with a daily average exceeding 7,610 bookings — similar to previous years.

Officials confirmed that the rains had minimal impact on groundwater recharge, with most water flowing into drains instead of soaking into the soil. The groundwater in Hyderabad is classified as overexploited.

Authorities have pointed to the lack of rainwater percolation due to urban development and inadequate implementation of Rain Water Harvesting Structures (RWHS). Though about 45–50% of houses and apartments have RWHS pits, many have become defunct due to poor maintenance. As borewells dry up during summer, the dependency on tankers continues.

Officials said that any noteworthy recharge would require 10 to 15 consecutive days of rainfall. This means that occasional spells of rain are insufficient to restore groundwater levels. Recharge wells, or injection wells, are also being considered as a solution for direct percolation into deeper aquifers. HMWSSB has been promoting RWHS and public awareness on their benefits.

The HMWSSB has urged the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to enforce stricter compliance under the WALTA Act, particularly by verifying RWHS construction before granting Occupancy Certificates for buildings over 200 square metres. HMWSSB has also offered technical assistance for RWHS installation.