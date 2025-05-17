Hyderabad’s grandmaster Rithvik bags spot in World Cup 2025

HYDERABAD: Grandmaster Raja Rithvik from Hyderabad has earned a coveted spot in the Chess World Cup 2025, which is likely to be held in India this November. His selection comes after his excellent performance at the Asian Individual Chess Championship 2025 held in Al Ain, UAE from May 6 to 16. According to World Chess Federation rules, the top 10 finishers at the Asian Championship automatically qualify for the Chess World Cup.

Competing as the 33rd seed, Rithvik clinched 6th place in a field of 154 top players representing 33 countries, including China, Japan, the Philippines, Kazakhstan, Iran and India. He scored 6.5 points across nine rounds, with five wins, three draws, and a single loss. Six other Indians also qualified for the Chess World Cup 2025 at the UAE event.

Expressing his excitement, Rithvik said: “The Asian Individual Chess Championship was a true test of skill and resilience, with the best players from across the continent. To finish among the top and qualify for the World Cup is a dream come true.”

A student of Engineering at KL University, Hyderabad, Rithvik has been receiving advanced training at RACE Chess Academy under coach N Rama Raju and is also mentored online by Ukrainian GM Alexander Goloshchapov.

Rithvik’s recent achievements include a silver medal at the Laplagne International Chess Championship and National Blitz Championship and bronze at the Cappelle International Chess Championship and National Rapid Championship-2024.

Congratulating him, Telangana State Chess Association Secretary A Jaya Chandra said: “He has brought laurels to the state and country through his achievements.”