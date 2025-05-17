KTR, Harish Rao mend fences, vow to work together to strengthen BRS

HYDERABAD: Rumour mills worked overtime on Friday over how BRS working president KT Rama Rao and senior leader T Harish Rao sank their differences and decided to work shoulder-to-shoulder, going forward.
The meeting assumed significance as it took place against the backdrop of Harish feeling sidelined at the party’s silver jubilee celebrations held in Elkathurthy in Hanamkonda district in April.
Social media was agog with excitement as Rama Rao and Harish huddled together for over three hours at the latter’s residence.
The meeting between the two important leaders of the party is understood to have taken place on the instructions of party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao that they should break bread and work hand in hand.
According to party sources, the two leaders also discussed the current status of the party vis-a-vis the political landscape in Telangana. They reportedly addressed the pressure points in their relationship and spoke about working together to make the party battle-ready to take on the Congress. The duo focused on unifying the party cadre and clarifying that there is no rift between them.
They reportedly discussed the line to be taken to counter the ruling Congress government. They discussed plans to take up issues aggressively, such as paddy procurement delays, the Supreme Court’s recent directives on Kancha Gachibowli land, controversial remarks by Congress ministers, and other governance lapses. Sources said that the leaders aimed to launch targeted programmes to corner the government in the coming days.
Apart from this, the meeting also touched on another pain point in the party — BRS MLC Kavitha — who reportedly expressed frustration over certain individuals within the party targeting her. Kavitha is said to have written to KCR, outlining her concerns about the party’s functioning and her role, which the two leaders reportedly discussed.
Rama Rao and Harish are expected to visit KCR’s farmhouse in Erravalli within the next two to three days to finalise the party’s next moves. These include a membership drive, new committee appointments, and other organisational matters to strengthen BRS’ grassroots presence. The meeting underscored a commitment to project unity under KCR’s leadership and dispel rumours of internal dissensions.