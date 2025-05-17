KTR, Harish Rao mend fences, vow to work together to strengthen BRS

HYDERABAD: Rumour mills worked overtime on Friday over how BRS working president KT Rama Rao and senior leader T Harish Rao sank their differences and decided to work shoulder-to-shoulder, going forward.

The meeting assumed significance as it took place against the backdrop of Harish feeling sidelined at the party’s silver jubilee celebrations held in Elkathurthy in Hanamkonda district in April.

Social media was agog with excitement as Rama Rao and Harish huddled together for over three hours at the latter’s residence.

The meeting between the two important leaders of the party is understood to have taken place on the instructions of party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao that they should break bread and work hand in hand.

According to party sources, the two leaders also discussed the current status of the party vis-a-vis the political landscape in Telangana. They reportedly addressed the pressure points in their relationship and spoke about working together to make the party battle-ready to take on the Congress. The duo focused on unifying the party cadre and clarifying that there is no rift between them.