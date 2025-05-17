Massive devotee turnout marks second day of Saraswati Pushkaralu in Telangana

BHUPALPALLY: The spiritual energy was palpable on Friday as thousands of devotees flocked to Kaleshwaram in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district to take part in the ongoing Saraswati Pushkaralu. On the second day, the 12-day religious event witnessed a remarkable turnout, with over 1.2 lakh pilgrims participating in various ceremonies at the Triveni Sangam and Saraswati Pushkar Ghat.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka visited the temple along with his family and took a holy dip at the confluence of the Godavari, Pranahita and Saraswati rivers. He also performed spiritual rituals and offered harathi at the Pushkar Ghat.

Following the rituals, the deputy CM visited the Kaleshwara Mukteswara Swamy Temple, where he offered prayers to Lord Shiva. Speaking to the media later, he praised the arrangements for the event, noting the seamless coordination and increasing daily footfall.

“The coming ten days are crucial for the Saraswati Pushkaralu,” he said. “The tent city is a model of thoughtful planning, and the efforts made to ensure cleanliness, safety, and smooth crowd management at the ghats are commendable.” He also emphasised the spiritual depth of the event, highlighting that each day a revered spiritual leader participates in the holy bath and conducts rituals at the temple, enhancing the religious significance of the festival.

Vikramarka was accompanied by Minister Sridhar Babu, MLAs Makan Singh (Ramagundam), Gandra Satyanarayana Rao (Bhupalpally), District Collector Rahul Sharma, SP Kiran Khare, Additional Collector Ashok Kumar, and other senior officials.

District Collector Rahul Sharma inspected the arrangements on Friday, ensuring that pilgrims face no inconvenience during their visit. He reviewed facilities at the Saraswati Ghat, temporary tents, and various public utility stalls. Special attention was given to sanitation, availability of showers at the ghats, and overall hygiene.